FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
6th Circuit revives civil rights lawsuits over Flint water quality 
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 29, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 18 days ago

6th Circuit revives civil rights lawsuits over Flint water quality 

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday revived two proposed class actions filed by residents of Flint, Michigan, who claimed the city’s water crisis constituted a violation of their civil rights.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals reversed last year’s dismissals of both actions by a federal judge in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who found the plaintiffs’ civil rights’ claims were preempted by a federal law that sets the standards for potable water.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/2v8wCyJ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.