China must set out near-term policies to reach climate goals, says UK's Sharma

FILE PHOTO: COP26 President Alok Sharma rehearses a speech at Whitelee Windfarm, with six months to go until the U.N. Climate Change Conference, just outside Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and other Group of Seven nations want to see China do more in the near-term to deliver its climate targets, Alok Sharma, president of the United Nations’ climate change summit, said on Friday.

Sharma, head of the COP26 climate summit, said they welcomed the longer-term commitments made by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Frankly what we really want to see are the near-term policies that will then help to deliver the longer-term targets and the whole of the Chinese system needs to deliver on what President Xi Jinping has set out as his policy goals,” he told a news conference after a two-day G7 climate summit.