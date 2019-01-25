German energy regulator to shield power users from coal exit costs

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German consumers must not be burdened with higher electricity network fees when the country abandons stable coal-fired power for environmental reasons, the chief regulator of power transport grids said.

A government-appointed coal commission is tasked with drawing up a schedule for the exit from coal on Friday, or Feb. 1 latest, building in compensation for operators, employees and affected regions in a long-term process.

“I consider it important to do everything possible to prevent rising prices for consumers because of the coal exit,” Jochen Homann, president of the Bundesnetzagentur or Federal Network Agency, said.

“It is my job to ensure that no unnecessary costs are added to grid fees,” he said on the sidelines of an industry conference this week. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Chris Steitz, Editing by Maria Sheahan)