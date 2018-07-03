Greece awards Exxon, Total tenders for Crete oil and gas exploration

ATHENS, July 3 (Reuters) - A consortium of U.S. Exxon Mobil , France’s Total and Hellenic Petroleum has been awarded a tender to explore for oil and gas off Greece, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Greece launched the tender for two sites off Crete last year after expressions of interest by the consortium, in which Exxon and Total each have 40 percent. The group was the sole bidder.

The licences must be ratified by parliament before exploration work can begin.

Exxon and Total are currently exploring off Cyprus.