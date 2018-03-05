FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Exxon-led consortium, Spain's Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders

ATHENS, March 5 (Reuters) - Greece has received two expressions of interest for oil and gas exploration and exploitation tenders off Crete and in the Ionian Sea, the country’s oil and gas resources management company (HHRM) said on Monday.

HHRM said a consortium of U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil , France’s Total and Hellenic Petroleum submitted interest for two blocks west and southwest of Crete, and Spain’s Repsol together with Hellenic Petroleum submitted interest for one block in the Ionian.

Greece launched the tenders last year after expressions of interest by the Exxon-led consortium for the sites off Crete and by Greece’s Energean for the Ionian block. Energean did not submit an expression of interest. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

