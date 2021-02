Julie Mayo, the former head of Norton Rose Fulbright’s U.S. oil and gas practice, is headed to Baker Botts as a partner in the Texas firm’s global projects group in Houston.

Mayo, who spent five years at Norton Rose Fulbright, said despite her appreciation for the 3,200-lawyer firm’s global reach, she’s looking forward to being somewhere even more heavily focused on energy.

