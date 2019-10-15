OPEC, allies to sustain oil market stability beyond 2020 - Barkindo

NEW DELHI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are committed to sustaining oil market stability beyond 2020 with global physical supplies currently relatively tight, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday.

He added that compliance with production quotas among OPEC and its allies was at 136%.

The group “will do whatever in its power to ensure sustainability is maintained,” he told the IHS CERA conference in New Delhi. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Promit Mukherjee; editing by David Evans)