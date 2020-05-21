Healthcare
May 21, 2020 / 2:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan April crude import volume down 6.3% y/y - MOF

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell
6.3% in April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said
on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.1 million barrels
per day (14.775 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary
data showed.
    Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 5.132 million tonnes last
month, down 8.8% from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power
generation increased by 8.1% in April to 9.134 million tonnes.
    
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with
volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG,
LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

April figures

                Fuel      Volume   Yr/Yr (%)       Value  Yr/Yr (%) 
       Mineral Fuels         n/a         n/a     986,863      -32.9
           Crude Oil      14.775        -6.3     427,163      -43.7
        Oil Products         n/a         n/a      78,504      -35.7
     (Mogas/Naphtha)       2.214        -4.8      63,159      -37.0
                 LNG       5.132        -8.8     268,544      -14.2
                 LPG       0.861        15.7      33,012      -23.1
                Coal      15.897         5.4     177,186      -23.0
      (Thermal Coal)       9.134         8.1      87,156      -21.8

 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below