Japan April crude import volume down 6.3% y/y - MOF

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 6.3% in April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.1 million barrels per day (14.775 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 5.132 million tonnes last month, down 8.8% from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 8.1% in April to 9.134 million tonnes. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. April figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (%) Value Yr/Yr (%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 986,863 -32.9 Crude Oil 14.775 -6.3 427,163 -43.7 Oil Products n/a n/a 78,504 -35.7 (Mogas/Naphtha) 2.214 -4.8 63,159 -37.0 LNG 5.132 -8.8 268,544 -14.2 LPG 0.861 15.7 33,012 -23.1 Coal 15.897 5.4 177,186 -23.0 (Thermal Coal) 9.134 8.1 87,156 -21.8 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)