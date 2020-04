Thirteen states, New York City and the District of Columbia on Tuesday sued the Trump administration over a new Department of Energy rule that they say will make it more difficult to create effective energy conservation standards.

In a petition filed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the states, led by California, are seeking review of a final rule published February 14.

