Mayer Brown drills down on Houston energy practice with another Bracewell deal maker

Mayer Brown’s U.S upstream oil and gas group has a new leader, the firm announced on Tuesday, with Carl von Merz joining as a partner from Bracewell in Houston.

Von Merz, who will lead the upstream transactions team as a member of Mayer Brown’s corporate and securities practice, has a focus on upstream M&A, private equity transactions and cross-border deals - connecting companies and investors in the discovery and drilling end of the oil and gas business.

