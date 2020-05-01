IN BRIEF: Judge lets Murray transfer more retiree healthcare costs to UMWA

Murray Energy Holding Co won the bankruptcy court’s permission on Thursday to shed retiree healthcare costs for about 2,200 employees who retired before October 1994, mostly from five mines that Murray acquired from Consol Energy in 2013.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Hoffman in Columbus, Ohio approved Murray’s plan to transfer the $2 million monthly cost to a multi-employer fund operated by the United Mine Workers of America, which intends to seek contribution from Consol under the worker-protection provisions of the Coal Act of 1988.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3d7WM7I