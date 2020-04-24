Murray Energy on the hook for Armstrong lessors’ attorneys' fees - bankruptcy panel

Murray Energy’s 2018 acquisition of Chapter 11 debtor Armstrong Energy’s subleases on five coal mines includes an obligation to pay legal fees that the lessors incurred after the plan was confirmed and the deal closed, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel rejected Murray affiliates’ argument that their indemnity obligations ended in February 2018, when the bankruptcy judge approved their purchase of substantially all of Armstrong’s assets “free and clear” of liens and encumbrances and confirmed Armstrong’s Chapter 11 plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xYoXH0