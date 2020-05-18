Healthcare
May 18, 2020 / 4:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan April petchem naphtha imports fall 16 pct y/y

    TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector
fell 16 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, government figures
showed on Monday.
Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1 million tonnes last month,
down from 1.19 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry said.
Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
                         Name         Apr 2020          Mar 2020          Apr 2019
     Total import (kilolitres)      1,455,294         1,866,108         1,749,625 
         Total import (tonnes)      1,003,577         1,291,128         1,193,046 
        Total import value ($)    379,991,416       693,882,577       651,699,467 
                       $/Tonne          378.6             537.4             546.2 
        Currency rate (yen/$)           108.6             108.0             111.2 
                 Yen/kilolitre         28,357            40,158            41,420 
    
    

 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
