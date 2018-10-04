FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 12:04 AM / in 2 hours

3rd Circuit revives medical monitoring claims against U.S. Navy

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived claims for medical monitoring against the U.S. Navy by two Pennsylvania families living near two former naval facilities that have been deemed Superfund sites.

Judge Kent Jordan, writing for a unanimous panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled Tuesday that a federal judge in Philadelphia wrongly decided medical monitoring claims were barred by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), better known as the Superfund law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E4kaq6

