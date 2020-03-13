Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Massachusetts judge approves $143 mln settlement over 2018 gas explosions

Nate Raymond

A Massachusetts judge on Thursday approved a $143 million class action settlement resolving claims against a NiSource Inc-owned utility company by residents and businesses affected by gas explosions in the state in 2018 and awarded the plaintiffs’ lawyers $26 million in fees and expenses.

Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang said the lawyers were entitled to their full fee request after securing a “historic” settlement with Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, the largest ever in a Massachusetts state court class action.

