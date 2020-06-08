Westlaw News
June 8, 2020 / 10:39 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Sentencing of utility behind 2018 Mass. gas explosions delayed over probation issue

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The sentencing of a NiSource Inc-owned utility company linked to catastrophic gas explosions in Massachusetts in 2018 hit a snag on Monday after a federal judge questioned whether its plea deal called for a term of probation inconsistent with the law.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts had been set to be sentenced by a federal judge in Boston as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department in which it would pay a $53 million fine and NiSource would sell its Massachusetts operations.

