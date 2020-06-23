Utility apologizes at sentencing for 'tragic' 2018 Mass. gas explosions

A top executive at a utility company linked to catastrophic gas explosions in Massachusetts two years ago apologized on Tuesday for the “tragic event” as a federal judge sentenced it to a $53 million fine.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston sentenced Columbia Gas of Massachusetts pursuant to the terms of a deal it struck with U.S. Justice Department in February in which its parent, NiSource Inc, also agreed to sell its Massachusetts operations.

