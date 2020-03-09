Utility behind 2018 gas explosions in Massachusetts pleads guilty

A Massachusetts-based utility company owned by NiSource Inc pleaded guilty on Monday to violating a federal pipeline safety law by failing to implement procedures that could have prevented catastrophic gas explosions in the state in 2018.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts entered the plea in federal court in Boston as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department in which the company would pay a record $53 million fine and NiSource would sell its Massachusetts operations.

