Baker Botts snags Winston energy duo in DC as regulatory changes loom

Baker Botts is bringing on two former Winston & Strawn partners in Washington, D.C., boosting its energy-focused offerings less than two weeks after adding Norton Rose Fulbright’s U.S. oil and gas practice leader in Houston.

Michael Yuffee, a onetime Federal Energy Regulatory Commission lawyer who focuses on energy regulation and enforcement matters, will be part of the firm’s global projects group. Michael Loesch, a former official with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, will be a member of the firm’s litigation department.

