Judge stops bulldozer on Florida Wal-Mart development site
December 12, 2017 / 12:15 PM

Judge stops bulldozer on Florida Wal-Mart development site

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Miami has ordered a developer to stop bulldozing the site of a planned Walmart store, finding that conservation groups are likely to prevail on their claims that the federal government sidestepped requirements for evaluating the environmental impact of the project.

U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro granted a bid by the Center for Biological Diversity and several Florida-based groups for a temporary restraining order on Friday, a few hours after they filed suit. They had asked for an emergency stay after learning that the developer, Florida-based Ram Realty Services, had already cleared dozens of trees on the site following the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approval of the 86-acre Coral Reef Commons development earlier that week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Af7t5h

