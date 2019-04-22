Q&A: Haynes & Boone's Kraig Grahmann says outlook positive for energy sector’s borrowing

Reuters spoke with Kraig Grahmann, head of the Haynes & Boone law firm’s Energy Finance Practice Group, for his take on new developments in the oil and gas industry such as Chevron Corp’s $33 billion deal to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp and recent reorganizations.

Grahmann also discussed Haynes & Boone’s biannual surveys of members of the energy sector regarding “borrowing base redeterminations.” The borrowing base sets loan amounts for energy companies, which routinely borrow large sums to fund exploration and production.

