FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
August 12, 2018 / 4:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aramco, Air Products, ACWA to form gasification/power JV in Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, Air Products and ACWA Power on Sunday signed a term sheet to set up a gasification/power joint venture in Saudi Arabia.

“The JV will purchase the gasification assets, power block and the associated utilities from Saudi Aramco for approximately $8 billion,” said a statement.

Air Products will own at least 55 percent of the joint venture, to be set up in Jazan Economic city, with Saudi Aramco and ACWA Power owning the balance, the statement said. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.