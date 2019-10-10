Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit orders U.S. to unfreeze Obama-era energy efficiency standards

Barbara Grzincic

The Energy Department must implement energy-efficiency standards on consumer and commercial appliances that were finalized in the last month of the Obama administration, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday in a win for 12 states, the District of Columbia, the city of New York and four citizens’ groups.

The decision affirms last year’s ruling by a federal judge in San Francisco, who ordered the government to publish the standards for portable air conditioners, commercial packaged boilers, uninterruptible power supplies and air compressors in the Federal Register – the final step required for the new standards to take effect.

