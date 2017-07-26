ETP reviews startup of Pennsylvania Mariner East NGL pipe after drilling halt

(Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Wednesday it was analyzing the possible impact to the construction schedule of its Sunoco Pipeline unit's Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline after Pennsylvania environmental regulators halted horizontal directional drilling in the state.

Before the state Environmental Hearing Board issued its order on Tuesday afternoon, ETP had said it expected to complete the project late in the third quarter.

The halt order will be effective until a hearing scheduled on Aug. 7, unless further extended by the board.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that it believed that the full hearing before the board would demonstrate it had met the strict conditions of its environmental permits.

It added it was "continually evaluating" its drilling plans but had already voluntarily suspended work on a number of drills while working to address any concerns.

"In the meantime, we will continue non-HDD construction throughout the state, with safety and protection of Pennsylvania’s environment as our first priorities," it added.

On Monday, an administrative law judge temporarily halted work on the Mariner East 2 pipeline because of a dispute over the location of a valve and other equipment.

The $2.5 billion Mariner East 2 pipeline is just one of ETP's projects, which include the Dakota Access crude line from North Dakota to Illinois and the Rover natural gas pipe from Pennsylvania to Ontario, that have come under intense regulatory scrutiny over the past year. (Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York)