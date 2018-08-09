ETP plans Permian Express 3, Dakota Access oil pipeline expansions

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP on Thursday said it expects to expand its Permian Express oil pipeline system further by upto 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is mulling boosting capacity on its Dakota Access crude pipeline.

Flows on the Dakota Access pipeline, that runs from North Dakota to Illinois, have averaged just over 500,000 bpd recently and the company could expand by another 100,000 bpd, an executive said on its second quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)