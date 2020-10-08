Energy Transfer CEO steps down, executives named co-chiefs

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP said on Thursday co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Kelcy Warren will step down and be replaced by executives Mackie McCrea and Tom Long effective Jan. 1.

Warren will continue as executive chairman of Energy Transfer and chairman of the board of directors, the energy pipeline operator said. McCrea joined the company in 1997 and has served several roles including that of group chief operating officer and chief commercial officer of a unit, while Long came on board in 2016 as chief financial officer. (refini.tv/3loE1B1)

The company, in a long-standing court battle for Dakota Access oil pipeline permit issues, was granted a stay order in July to continue operating the pipeline, which has been long opposed by local tribes and environmental activists. (reut.rs/2Ic90lu)

“Although I am stepping away from the day-to-day management of our business, I will continue to be intimately involved in the strategic growth of Energy Transfer,” Warren said. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)