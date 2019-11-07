Energy Transfer expects supertanker project to be in service by early 2023

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP said on Thursday discussions with potential shippers to build an export facility in Texas capable of handling supertankers was progressing on schedule, with the project expected to be in service by late 2022 or early 2023.

The company has also made advances on the regulatory and permitting process for the project, an executive said on the quarterly earnings call.

Energy transfer said the Permian Express 4 crude pipeline expansion went into full service on Oct. 1 and is currently operating at full capacity. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)