Coronavirus has slowed Energy Transfer's LNG talks in China - CEO

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fears about the fast-spreading coronavirus have slowed Energy Transfer LP’s efforts to lock in contracts with Chinese customers to deliver liquefied natural from the U.S. Gulf.

The company has brought its employees back from its Beijing office, said Chief Executive Kelsy Warren, who spoke Wednesday morning in Houston at the Argus Americas Crude Summit.

Energy Transfer and Royal Dutch Shell have an agreement to develop Energy Transfer’s existing Lake Charles LNG import facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast for LNG export, though the project has not received final investment approvals from the companies. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)