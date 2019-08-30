Energy Transfer cuts spot rates on Permian Express oil pipelines

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP cut some spot rates on the Permian Express 2 and 3 crude pipelines from Midland, Colorado City and Garden City in Texas to Nederland and Sour Lake in Texas, according to a regulatory filing on Friday:

* The company reduced the rate it charges shippers to $1.85 a barrel to transport crude from Midland to Nederland and Sour Lake, Texas on both Permian Express 2 and 3.

* On Permian Express 2, rates to ship from Colorado City to Nederland and Sour Lake was cut to $1.50 a barrel and rates to ship from Garden City to Nederland and Sour Lake was cut to $1.55 a barrel

* On Permian Express 3, rates to ship from Garden City to Nederland was cut to $1.53 a barrel

* All rates are proposed to be effective Oct. 1 (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)