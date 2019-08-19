Company News
Energy Transfer conducting maintenance on West Texas Gulf crude pipeline -traders

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP is in the eighth day of a planned 10-day maintenance on its West Texas Gulf (WTG) crude pipeline, three trade sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* West Texas Gulf pipeline, which runs from Colorado City, Texas, to Longview, Texas, began work on the line last week, according to sources

* Energy Transfer’s West Texas Gulf pipeline connects with the Mid-Valley pipeline in Longview to haul crude from Texas to Midwest refineries

* Last October, a regular maintenance period on WTG was extended by more than a week because of a spill, pressuring prices in West Texas.

* A spokeswoman for Energy Transfer did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)

