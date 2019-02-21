Energy Transfer expands Bakken oil pipeline capacity to 570,000 bpd

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP said on Thursday it boosted capacity on the Dakota Access pipeline system to 570,000 barrels per day (bpd) currently as production in the Bakken shale basin has climbed to record highs.

Nominations for space on the pipeline exceeded available capacity during the fourth quarter, a company executive said on its earnings call.

Energy Transfer said it is mulling additional expansions on the system due to the surge in demand. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)