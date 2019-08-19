UPDATE 1-Energy Transfer conducting maintenance on West Texas Gulf crude pipeline

(Adds company response, details)

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP is in the eighth day of a planned 10-day maintenance on its West Texas Gulf (WTG) crude pipeline, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Monday.

* West Texas Gulf pipeline, which runs from Colorado City, Texas, to Longview, Texas, began work on the line last week, three trade sources familiar with the matter said.

* The work involves a hydro test, typically used to test the pipe for strength and leaks, according to a notice to shippers that was seen by Reuters.

* The test is on schedule, Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for Energy Transfer, said in an email.

* Energy Transfer’s West Texas Gulf pipeline connects with the Mid-Valley pipeline in Longview to haul crude from Texas to Midwest refineries

* Last October, a regular maintenance period on WTG was extended by more than a week because of a spill, pressuring prices in West Texas.