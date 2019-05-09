Energy Transfer no longer pursuing Permian Gulf Coast pipeline -CFO

HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP will no longer pursue the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline as it was initially announced, but will evaluate participating in other projects to transport crude from the largest U.S. oil field, company Chief Financial Officer Thomas Long said on Thursday.

The pipeline operator has almost completed an expansion of its Permian Express System, and expects to bring an additional 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity into service by the end of the third quarter of 2019, Long told investors in a conference call.