Pennsylvania judge rejects shutting Energy Transfer Mariner East pipes

Dec 11 (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania administrative law judge on Tuesday denied a petition by state residents asking utility regulators to prohibit the operation of Energy Transfer LP and its Sunoco subsidiary’s Mariner East pipelines.

The petition filed in November sought interim emergency relief, citing risks from the pipelines in the area and urging the state’s Public Utility Commission to direct Sunoco to stop operation of its Mariner East 1 pipeline and prohibit operation of its Mariner East 2 pipeline.

The residents alleged that the company did “not provide adequate notice of procedures sufficient to ensure the safety of the public in the event of a leak or rupture,” according to the petition.

Judge Elizabeth Barnes ruled that the petitioners presented no evidence of the risk of death from an accidental pipeline leak, and failed to demonstrate a need for immediate relief.

Mariner East transports liquids from the Marcellus and Utica shale fields in western Pennsylvania to customers in the state and elsewhere, including international exports from Energy Transfer’s Marcus Hook complex near Philadelphia. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Richard Chang)