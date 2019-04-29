Tennessee Valley Authority can face injury suits, top court says

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the government-owned power utility corporation Tennessee Valley Authority cannot generally claim sovereign immunity to avoid personal injury lawsuits.

The justices in a unanimous 9-0 ruling reversed the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ dismissal of a lawsuit by a fisherman whose boat collided with a downed power line in the Tennessee River that TVA employees were attempting to raise.

