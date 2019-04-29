Westlaw News
April 29, 2019 / 10:18 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Tennessee Valley Authority can face injury suits, top court says

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the government-owned power utility corporation Tennessee Valley Authority cannot generally claim sovereign immunity to avoid personal injury lawsuits.

The justices in a unanimous 9-0 ruling reversed the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ dismissal of a lawsuit by a fisherman whose boat collided with a downed power line in the Tennessee River that TVA employees were attempting to raise.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V1MXn7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below