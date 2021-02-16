Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

FACTBOX-Oil and gas companies reschedule earnings releases on winter storm hit

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - Some oil and gas companies that were due to report
their fourth-quarter earnings this week have postponed the announcements,
citing impact from the harsh winter weather across Texas.
    For a list of companies and the change in their earnings schedules, see
below:
 Company                       RIC       Prior release date  New release date
 Occidental Petroleum                    Feb. 16             Feb. 22
 Pioneer Natural Resources               Feb. 17             Feb. 23
 Marathon Oil Corp                       Feb. 17             Feb. 22
 Martin Midstream Partners LP            Feb. 17             Feb. 22
 Shell Midstream Partners LP             Feb. 18             Feb. 19  
 

 (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
