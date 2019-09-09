ADNOC CEO: $11tln investment needed to meet future global energy demand

ABU DHABI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Monday that the long-term outlook for energy demand was “robust” and that investment of $11 trillion in oil and gas was needed to keep up with projected demand.

United Arab Emirates minister of state and ADNOC Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber also told an energy conference in Abu Dhabi that the state oil company was on track to raise oil production capacity to 4 million barrels per day by 2020 and 5 million bpd by 2030. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)