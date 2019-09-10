CORRECTED-Aramco CEO: Domestic IPO is primary one, also prepared for int'l listing

(Clarifies that Nasser was quoting energy minister on IPO timing)

ABU DHABI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s chief executive, Amin Nasser, said on Tuesday a domestic IPO of the state oil giant would be the primary listing but that it was also ready for an international offering.

Nasser, speaking to reporters, cited the kingdom's new energy minister as saying an initial public offering would happen "very soon" but added that the ultimate decision on the timing and venue rested with the government.