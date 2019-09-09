Saudi energy minister says no radical change in Saudi oil policy

ABU DHABI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister said on Monday there would be no radical change in Saudi oil policy and that an OPEC-led supply curb deal would survive “with the will of everybody”.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who on Sunday took over the reins at the world’s top oil exporter from Khaled al-Falih, also told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference that Saudi Arabia has always worked in a cohesive and coherent way within OPEC to ensure producers work and prosper together. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)