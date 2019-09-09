Saudi energy min calls on OPEC producers to comply with output curbs

ABU DHABI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Monday that all OPEC producers need to comply with oil output targets under a supply deal led by the producer group.

He told reporters that the kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter and OPEC’s de facto leader, cannot work alone without consulting with other members and that an alliance between OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, is “staying for the long term”.

“It would be wrong from my end to pre-empt the rest of the OPEC members,” he said when asked if there was a need for further oil production cuts to support the market. (Reporting by Rania ElGamal; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)