Energy investor Morris Zukerman seeks release from prison due to coronavirus

New York energy investor Morris Zukerman, who was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison in 2017 for evading more than $45 million in taxes, is sparring with prosecutors over his request to be released due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zukerman, who is housed at FCI-Otisville in upstate New York, made the request of U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan on Monday in a court filing. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday opposed the request, saying Zukerman’s crimes were too serious for him to be released.

