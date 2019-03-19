SCOTUS declines to address ’issues’ class action over groundwater pollution

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a ruling that allows hundreds of Ohio residents to proceed as an “issues” class in their decade-old groundwater-pollution lawsuit against an automotive-parts manufacturer and a nearby drycleaning operation, even though the plaintiffs do not have enough in common to establish liability as a class.

The justices denied without comment a petition for certiorari by Michigan-based MAHLE Behr USA and its subsidiary, MAHLE Behr Dayton; Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel Inc; and Old Carco, formerly known as Chrysler LLC, which manufactured engine heating and cooling systems on the Behr Dayton site from 1937 until 2002.

