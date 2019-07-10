10th Circuit rules for Energy West in coal miner's black lung claim

A federal appeals court has vacated an administrative law judge’s ruling that Energy West Mining Co owed lifetime disability benefits to a now deceased employee who claimed he contracted lung disease from working in the company’s mines.

In a decision on Tuesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Administrative Law Judge Lee Romero erred in discounting a medical expert’s opinion that James Lyle’s lung disease was not caused by exposure to coal dust.

