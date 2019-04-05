UPDATE 1-Brazil's Eneva sets price in share offering at 18.25 reais

(Adds comparison to share closing price)

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA set its price per share at 18.25 reais in a secondary share offering, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Banks Itau BBA, Santander Brasil SA, BTG Pactual, and Citigroup Inc managed the offering, that was priced slightly below Eneva’s closing price on the stock exchange of 18.50 reais.

Shareholders such as German utility company Uniper and Itau Unibanco Holding SA raised around 912 million reais ($236 million) with the offering. ($1 = 3.8584 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)