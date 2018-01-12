FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 3:19 PM / in 2 hours

Canada's CPPIB, Goldman lead $950 mln investment in Peru's Enfoca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP led an investment round of more than $950 million for Enfoca, a Peruvian private-equity firm, the companies said on Friday.

CPPIB, Canada's biggest public pension fund, committed $380 million to the investment. Goldman, along with the three largest Peruvian pension funds, also contributed to the funding. (bit.ly/2FuX8Fd)

Park Hill Group LLC served as financial adviser to Enfoca, while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Payet, Rey, Cauvi, Pérez Abogados advised it on legal affairs. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)

