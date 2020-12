JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Engen said on Friday that a fire that broke out at its crude oil refinery in Durban, South Africa, had been extinguished and that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The company added in a statement, which made no mention of any injuries or impact on production, that it would comment again as soon as further information was available. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)