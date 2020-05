Engie Brasil secures $470 million in loans with development bank - filing

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Engie Brasil Energia SA has signed financing agreements totaling 2.7 billion reais ($469.17 million) with development bank BNDES for two projects, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Engie Brasil said a 1.243 billion reais loan will finance the wind complex Campo Largo 2, with repayment in 220 months, while 1.481 billion reais will be used in the transmission system Gralha Azul, with amortization in 246 months. ($1 = 5.7549 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Andrew Heavens)