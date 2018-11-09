Engie's Brazil unit to finance wind farms through forward sales -executive

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of French energy giant Engie SA is in negotiations to set up contracts forward selling wind power that would allow it to build wind farms with at least 300 megawatts of capacity, the unit’s chief financial officer said on Friday.

Engie Brasil Energia is negotiating the contracts on the so-called free market that would allow it to build new wind farms without going through Brazilian government auctions, its CFO Carlos Freitas said in an interview.