February 12, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Engie board to propose Solvay's Clamadieu as new chairman - Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie’s board will propose Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, chief executive of Belgian chemical group Solvay, as new Engie board chairman on Tuesday, French daily paper Le Figaro reported on its website on Monday.

Clamadieu would succeed Gerard Mestrallet, who built the global utility through a series of mergers and acquisitions over the past two decades. Mestrallet retires in May.

An Engie spokesman confirmed that the company’s board will meet on Tuesday, but declined all comment on Mestrallet’s succession.

Officials at Solvay could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet in Paris and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

