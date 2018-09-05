FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 5, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese firm in talks to buy Engie power plant in Brazil - paper

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China’s State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) is in talks with Engie SA to purchase the French energy firm’s Pampa Sul coal power plant in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, a Brazilian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The two parties are negotiating a sale in the range of 800 million to 1 billion reais ($192 million to $241 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The plant is still under construction and will have a capacity of 340 megawatts.

Engie, Europe’s fourth largest utility by market value, has long been reducing exposure to coal and other conventional fossil fuel assets and moving to renewables.

Engie did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday, while SPIC could not be reached for comment.

Engie told Valor it had put its Brazilian coal assets on the block in line with its global strategy and would not comment on ongoing negotiations. ($1 = 4.16 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.